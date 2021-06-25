From Conway Police Department reports
Cursing at car wash
On June 18, officers were dispatched to the area of Amity Road and Dave Ward Drive in reference to a disturbance.
The caller was at J Square Exxon gas station but said the disturbance had just occurred at Tommy’s Car Wash.
She is a staff member at Vision Care. She said a woman who had tried to get new glasses the day before at Vision Care pulled behind her at the car wash and started “honking and yelling at her,” the report stated. The caller added that a white man got out of the passenger side of the other woman’s vehicle and approached her, yelling obscenities.
“She drove off before the male reached her door,” the report stated.
The woman had been denied new glasses due to problems with the insurance company, the woman said, adding that “she became irate in the clinic.”
Birth control among stolen items
On June 19, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said her purse was taken from her vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Trax, parked at her residence on Davis Street. She said she thought her doors had been locked but there was no damage to the vehicle so “it’s possible the vehicle was left unlocked,” the report stated.
She said the driver and passenger doors were left open. Her purse was described as pink and contained her wallet, driver’s license, credit cards, birth control and an iPhone SE. She provided the serial number and IMEI number for the iPhone.
She said her neighbor located her purse and wallet in a nearby yard. Her items were removed them but a phone that didn’t belong to her was in the wallet. Police went to the property and retrieved the unknown phone for evidence.
The woman told them that “she, her boyfriend and the neighbor all touched the phone,” the report stated.
“I did not attempt to retrieve fingerprints from the phone after receiving this information,” an officer wrote in the report.
The phone was placed into evidence. It was described as a blue Nokia smartphone.
“The phone was off, but still had a SIM card inserted and I was able to locate the IMEI number,” an officer wrote.
