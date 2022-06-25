From Conway Police Department reports
Father-son fight
On June 18, police responded to a call about a fight in progress between two family members. When police arrived, they saw a 64-year-old man standing over his 38-year-old son just inside the doorway. Police ordered the father to back away from the son. Police handcuffed the father and saw blood on his arms so they called medical. The son’s shirt was covered in blood spots and he had a laceration under his left eye. Police spoke to the son who said that he asked his dad for a beer and he refused. He said “I hit my daddy because I am 38 years old. He is treating me like a child, since I was two, I live in his home. I hit him and I put my hands on him first,” according to the report. He said that his father then attempted to restrain him. The son insisted the entire time that his father never laid a hand on him. While at Conway Regional, the son told police “you better keep me locked up because when I get out, they’re dead,” referring to his uncle and aunt.
Police then spoke to the father’s brother who said that the son started biting his father and that was why he was restraining him. He then said that his nephew hit his head on the counter during the fight and that that is what caused the laceration on his face. Police then spoke to the father who said that his son hit him so he hit him back in retaliation. Both the father and son were arrested.
He said, she said
On June 19, police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. Police spoke to the caller who said that she was at home cooking all day while her children’s father was next door playing dominoes. She said he came to her house and “got mad because everyone was having fun, and that he wasn’t there,” the report stated. She said that he then grabbed her by the neck and told her that he would shoot her. She noted she had a knife in her hand from cooking during the incident. The father left but later returned with pepper spray to spray her with, the woman said. The father then left again and went next door.
Police went to speak to the father who said that that mother was lying and that she was the one who made threats using her kitchen knife. He said that she threatens him every day, and that she has stabbed him a few times with the knife, but never called the police about it. He said that she has tried running him over with her car as well. Officers gave both parties a report number.
