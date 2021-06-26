From Conway Police Department reports
Firearm found
On June 21, police responded to a found property call at Candlewood Suites on Sanders Street. Officers spoke with the general manager who said an LCP Ruger 380 was found in room 124 of the hotel.
“She called the last known guest who checked out that morning and two other guests prior to them and no one claimed the gun,” the report stated.
Officers ran the gun’s serial number through dispatch and it had no return, according to the report.
The gun was entered into evidence for safekeeping.
Stolen jewelry
On June 21, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that “his daughter stole his ring from him in the month of May 2021,” the report stated. “He was reluctant to make the report because the suspect is his daughter.”
He told officers “his daughter has stolen from him before,” according to the report.
He didn’t specify a specific day it was stolen, just that “it was a few weeks ago in May,” the report stated.
