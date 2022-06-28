From Conway Police Department reports
Lock pick
On June 21, police responded to a call from a woman saying that she saw someone trying to pick the lock of her apartment. The woman told police that she left her apartment just to get something out of her car and by the time she returned back, she saw a shirtless teenager attempting to get into her apartment and that it looked like he had a lockpick in his hand. The woman told the boy “get away from my apartment, you have no business here” and then he just walked away, according to the report. The woman told police that she’s seen the teenager before walking around her apartment complex, and one time he tried to scare her dog.
Tinted windows
Also on June 21, police responded to a call about a suspicious car driving around the Stone Ridge apartment complex. Police spoke to a woman who said that every night while she is walking her dog, she sees a white four-door sedan with “heavily tinted windows” driving slowly through the parking lot of her apartment complex, the report stated. The woman does not believe the person driving the car lives at the apartment complex. She told police that the car has started driving near her building, and that it was making her uncomfortable.
