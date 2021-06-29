From Conway Police Department reports
Box truck stolen
On June 14, police responded to Safely Tucked Away Storage on Harkrider Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
The owner of the business said his 16-foot GMC box truck was stolen.
He said the woman who lives at the back of the facility came in at 10 a.m. on June 13 and saw the truck but noticed it missing around 3:30 p.m. June 14.
He said “the truck is extremely noticeable due to the billboard on the side advertising the Safely Tucked Away business,” according to the report.
He said there was $3,800 worth of bed frames in the back of the box truck. He provided officers with the VIN number but didn’t have a license plate number at the time of the report.
He said that whoever stole the truck “rammed the exit gate to leave the property,” the report stated.
Officers noted the motorized gate “is completely bent at an angle and the chain is ripped off.”
The owner estimated it would cost $10,000 to fix the gate.
The box truck was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) as stolen and police issued a BOLO on it.
Man fears ex-boss, landlord will overstep bounds
On June 16, police took a phone report involving what was initially labeled a civil matter.
The caller said that he has been living in an apartment owned by his boss. However, he was fired from his job the day before. He said his name isn’t on the lease and after some disturbing conversations with his former employer, he was concerned about his ex-boss going into the apartment while we wasn’t there.
He said after the boss fired him the day before, his boss began calling and sending him text messages that were concerning. He said his former boss told him “Don’t make me come [expletive] you up,” the report stated.
The complainant told officers he ended contact after that.
Officers advised him to keep copies of the text messages to show the city attorney’s office.
