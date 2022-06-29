From Conway Police Department reports
Threatening messages
One June 21, police responded to a call at Shooters on Dave Ward Drive in reference to employee receiving threatening messages from a former employee. Police spoke to the two restaurant managers who were receiving the messages and they said that a woman who they fired a week prior due to her not progressing in her training had been threatening them. One manager said that the woman was threatening to have him and his family deported. She also told him that she used to be a sniper and that he is now “screwed,” according to the report. The other manager received messages from the woman telling her that this “game” that they are “playing is deadly,” the report stated. Police got the woman’s information from her application, but a birth date was not included and they couldn’t find the woman in their system.
Nothing runs faster than a stolen tractor
Also on June 21, police responded to a call on Tilk Road in reference to someone having their property stolen. Police spoke to a man who said that around 6:40 a.m., he noticed that his gate was destroyed sometime during the night. He said that he then noticed more than $38,000 worth of farm equipment, including a John Deere tractor was stolen. Police also spoke to a nearby business who said that their business was broken into the same night. The business owner also told police that he noticed the man’s gate open around 4 a.m. as he was driving through the area.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
