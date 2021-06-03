From Conway Police Department reports
Rental car damaged
On May 31, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that she had rented a Mazda CX5 from Enterprise at the Little Rock Airport. She parked the rental car at a residence on Second Street in Conway shortly before midnight May 30. When she came back to the vehicle the next morning, “the driver side window had been cracked but no entry had been made,” according to the report.
“It appeared someone purposely damaged the vehicle but did not get into it,” she said, adding that she “didn’t have anything in the vehicle and did not notice anything stolen.”
She was given a report number.
Thief thwarted
On May 31, officers responded to an apartment complex on Cumulus Drive for a vehicle theft in progress.
The caller said that a white man was “currently trying to steal her neighbor’s green motorcycle,” the report stated.
Officers arrived in the area while she was still on the phone with dispatch. She said the male had straddled the bike and was pushing it south toward the mini storage complex.
An officer made the corner near Ledbetter Drive and found the motorcycle, “standing up next to the wood line,” according to the report.
“It was not damaged or laid down,” the officer wrote in the report. “I searched the nearby woods and creek but I was unable to locate the suspect.”
Officers called the witness back and she said “a pearl white with chrome Ford Taurus had been behind the male following him. The males appeared to be together and they must have left in the vehicle.”
She described the suspect on the bike as “tall enough to straddle the bike and push it with his legs with a white shirt, navy blue shorts, and appeared to be on drugs,” the report stated.
She said the driver of the Taurus was “a younger white male with some facial hair.”
The owner of the motorcycle was contacted and arrived to assess the motorcycle and recover it. He said it didn’t appear to be damaged and drove it back to his residence.
The vehicle was not entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system “due to it being recovered,” the report stated.
