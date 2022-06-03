From Conway Police Department reports
Kum and steal
On Saturday, police responded to a call at a man’s apartment on Dave Ward Drive about a stolen car. The man told police that he and an unknown man went to Kum & Go to buy some food. The man said that he walked around the store and noticed that his car was stolen. The man said that he didn’t know the unknown man’s name, just that he knows of his face from a job he had two years ago. Police asked the Kum & Go manager for camera footage, but the manager said that he was unable to provide it at that time and will call Conway PD once it is available.
Terroristic threatening
Also on Saturday, police responded to a report of terroristic threatening between a 28-year-old man and his 21-year-old sister-in-law. The man told police that his sister-in-law has been texting his wife things such as “I promise I’ll do whatever it takes to get what he deserves,” referring to the man, and that she hopes that he “burns in hell,” according to the report. The man said that he didn’t want to press charges against his sister-in-law, but just wanted to have these interactions on record in case something happens in the future. The police report doesn’t state why the sister-in-law was sending him these messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.