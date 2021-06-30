From Conway Police Department reports
Gift cards stolen
On June 22, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that between 6 p.m. June 21 and 8 a.m. June 22, someone broke into her vehicle and stole three gift cards out of it.
She said the driver’s side door was unlocked, and the vehicle was parked in front of her apartment on Pebble Beach Drive.
“The cards were located in the center console and she stated that the rest of her car had been gone through,” the report reads in part.
She was given a report number.
Tip jar taken
On June 22, police responded to Starbucks on Dave Ward Drive in reference to a theft of property.
The on-site manager told officers a white woman “with a neon pink tank top, leggings, blonde hair and between her 30s-40s” walked up to the drive-thru window and “snatched the tip jar out of the window,” according to the report.
“Once she had the jar in hand, she ran out to Dave Ward [Drive] and continued north onto Donaghey [Avenue],” the report stated. “[The on-site manager] advised the tip jar only had about $10 in tips due to them cleaning it out a little bit ago.”
