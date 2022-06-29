From Conway Police Department reports
Disguised as eBay
Around 1 p.m. June 23, police took a fraud report at the police department. A woman told officers that she was contacted about a return credit from eBay via text around 11 a.m. that day.
“[The woman] had requested a refund on a returned item and believed the communication was valid,” the report stated. “[She] communicated with the subject and provided access to her CashApp account, as instructed, in order to receive the refund.”
The subject made several withdraws totaling $1,608, according to the report, and caused the woman’s checking account, which was connected to her CashApp, to be overdrawn.
The woman removed her debit card from the CashApp account and reported the fraudulent charges to her bank.
Medication lost in lake
Shortly after 4 p.m. June 23, officers took a phone report regarding lost property.
The man told police “he lost his prescription medication in Lake Beaverfork and needed to report the incident,” the report stated.
He told police that at around 2 p.m. June 19, he jumped into the lake with his bottle of dextroamphetamine in his pocket. He said there were around 48 pills in the bottle.
He was provided a report number.
