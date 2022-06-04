From Conway Police Department reports
Clothing stolen
On Sunday, police responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a man who said that a woman stole his keys and clothing. When police arrived at the scene, the man was wearing a large shirt and was struggling to hold himself up while talking to police due to being intoxicated. The man told police that a woman stole his keys and clothes then left and that there was a “whore factory around here” and that they kept taking his things. When police asked where the woman who stole his clothes and keys lived, he said that he didn’t know and that she “bounces around” a lot. When police asked for his license, he said that the “whores” stole that too. The man reportedly kept saying that he was also a “whore” and like to live with “whores.” The man told police “I always pay the girls and they all steal my things.”
Kum and fight
Also on Sunday, police responded to a call about a fight that occurred between two employees at the Kum and Go gas station in Old Morrilton Highway sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Police spoke to the caller who said that her and her co-worker were having a conversation about religion and that her co-worker said some hurtful personal things about her. She said that she told her co-worker that she did not know what she was talking about and then the conversation turned into a verbal fight that later became physical after the co-worker got into the woman’s face. The caller said that she told her co-worker to back off and that’s when the co-worker tried hitting her. Another employee then stepped in and broke up the fight, but then the co-worker reportedly grabbed a stapler and threw it at the caller. The woman ended up having a small cut on her hand and was sore from the fight.
