From Conway Police Department reports
Running vehicle taken
On May 30, police took a vehicle theft report by phone.
The caller said that he went into his residence on Ash Street to get his wallet and left his vehicle running in the driveway.
“He came outside and the vehicle was gone,” the report stated. “He was unable to see a direction of travel or anyone who could be considered a suspect.”
He was provided with a report number. The officer requested a BOLO (be on the lookout) be issued for the vehicle and entered it into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen.
Public intoxication
On May 30, police responded to a residence on Knights Drive in reference to a disturbance.
Officers noted in the report the department received two calls regarding the disturbance.
When officers arrived, “there were approximately six people outside and when I asked what was going on, everyone pointed at the same male not wearing a shirt,” an office wrote in the report.
The resident told police the man was no longer welcome and needed to leave the property.
Officers noted the shirtless man “was extremely intoxicated … slurring his speech, using obscene language and smelled strongly of intoxicants,” according to the report.
He had “disheveled clothing and scratches on his knees, which [officers] were informed were caused by a self-inflicted fall,” the report added.
The resident had called a cab to pick up the man but “during the time it took the cab to arrive [the man] began flipping people off,” the report stated. “After several attempts to stop [him] from cursing and disrupting the peace, he was placed under arrest.”
Due to the level of the man’s aggression and intoxication, “I believed him to be a danger to both himself and others,” the officer wrote in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.