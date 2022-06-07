From Conway Police Department reports
Domestic disturbance
On May 29, police responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance involving a man hitting a woman. When police arrived, they saw a shirtless man run into a house before they could speak with him, but they were able to speak to the woman. The woman told police that the fight was only a verbal disagreement and that it never got physical. The woman said that the man was just a friend she met on Facebook from Houston and that the two have no ongoing relationship other than that. Police noticed a long, red dread from the woman’s hair on the ground in the front yard and when asked about it, she said that she was just in the process of removing her dreads when police arrived and that she was just going through a rough time. Police continued to ask if the woman was OK and she said that she was fine.
Police then spoke to the neighbor who made the 911 call and they said that they have video from their security system that caught the entire interaction on camera. Police reviewed the footage and saw the man hit the woman multiple times. The neighbor said that they’ve seen the man at the woman’s house multiple times, so much so that they assumed he lived there. Police then spoke to the woman again who continued to say that nothing happened and that the man was leaving for Houston in the morning anyway.
Conway Corp
On Wednesday, police responded to a call from a man saying that he has been receiving scam phone calls. The man told police that he received a phone call from Conway Corp but didn’t answer it because his parents pay the Conway Corp bills and not him so he wouldn’t understand why they were calling him. He said that he then got a notification from his bank about a $204 charge to Conway Corp as well as a $1,265 purchase from a website called “Custom Gold Grillz” and another $5 charge from a video chat website called “Monkey.” He told police that the last time he used his card was at Bear’s Den Shell gas station.
