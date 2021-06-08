From Conway Police Department reports
Mischief at the Conway airport
On May 28, police responded to the Conway airport in reference to a criminal mischief call.
An employee told police that someone had entered the property overnight and driven on of the Eagle Agg’s farm vehicles.
“The truck was driven into the ditch breaking one of the Taxiway lights,” the report stated.
The airport staff called Steve’s Wrecker and had the vehicle removed from the ditch. The cost to have the vehicle towed or the replacement cost was unknown at the time of the report.
Officers made contact with an employee of Eagle Agg who told them the keys to the vehicle were left inside it. He also said “he looked over the truck, and at the time of the report there was no visible damage to the truck,” the report stated.
Stolen soap, sanitizer
On June 1, police took a phone report regarding a criminal mischief.
The owner of Conway Coin Laundry said that the automatic soap dispenser and hand sanitizer dispenser were ripped out of the wall and were missing.
“There is damage to the bathroom wall” where the dispensers were removed and he said he would email police photos of the damage.
U-Haul taken
On June 1,
Police took a vehicle theft report from a worker at Lee’s Auto on East Oak Street.
He said one of the U-Haul trucks was stolen. The vehicle was described as a white and orange 2014 Ford U-Haul truck with a 15-foot storage box. The vehicle was last seen around 8 a.m. May 30 and was gone at 1 p.m. May 31.
He also said “both of the key drop off boxes were vandalized,” the report stated. “Both boxes have obvious signs of scratches and tampering.”
