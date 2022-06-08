From Conway Police Department reports
Gun point
On Thursday around 11 p.m., police responded to a call on Village Drive in reference to an armed man “waving” a gun at people. Police spoke to the caller at the scene who said that the man was riding up and down her street on a black bicycle while waving a handgun around. She said that the man was her ex-boyfriend who she recently broke up with and that the gun was hers which he stole from her. The woman told police that the man held the gun to her and told her that she was lucky their street had a camera pointing at it. While talking to the police, the woman spotted the man and pointed him out to the police as he was walking away from the street. Police caught up with the man and spoke with him. The man told police that he was just “walking down the street” and had just been working on the roofs in the area. He said that he did not speak or interact with his ex-girlfriend.
Police then spoke to the neighbors in the area. One neighbor said that he saw the man riding the black bike and could hear him talking to the woman, but was unable to hear what they were saying and did not see a firearm. However, the neighbor did say that it did appear like the man was trying to brandish a firearm from his waistband. Another neighbor told police that the man was riding up and down the street and was trying to start an altercation with the woman. He said that he also did not see any guns, but that the man had his back toward him during the altercation. Police did not arrest the man.
Released
Also on Thursday, around noon, police responded to a call from a woman saying that her 19-year-old brother was sending her harassing text messages. She told police that on May 28, her brother sent her a text, but has repeatedly told him that she did not want to have any type of communications with him. She said that her brother was released from jail recently after making threats toward his teacher. She told police that while he never made any threats toward her, she was still worried about her own safety after the incident with the teacher. Police informed the woman of how to obtain a no-contact order.
