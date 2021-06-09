From Conway Police Department reports
Scuffle at rehab
On June 6, police took a battery report involving two male residents at the Conway Health and Rehab Center.
Officers spoke with a nurse who works at the facility and witnessed the incident.
She said that around 6 p.m. June 6, one of the men tried to take the other man’s walker from him. The man with the walker then pushed the man trying to take it, causing him to fall to the floor.
“This caused two small skin tears to the [man’s] lower right leg,” the report stated.
No other injuries were reported. The report noted the Office of Long Term Care was notified of the incident.
Truck, tools taken
On June 7, police took a stolen vehicle report over the phone.
A man said that his black Chevrolet 1500 valued at around $2,000 “was stolen sometime during the night,” the report stated.
He said he last saw his vehicle around midnight and when he came out shortly before 9:30 a.m., the vehicle was missing.
He said he doesn’t know who might have taken the vehicle.
He said there was a compressor valued at $400, a tool box valued at $250 and tools valued at $9,750 in the vehicle.
Firearm stolen
On June 7, police took a breaking or entering report in the lobby of the police department.
A woman told officers her gun was stolen from her vehicle the previous night. She believes the vehicle was left unlocked, according to the report.
The gun is a blue Glock 43. She provided officers with the serial number and the firearm was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.