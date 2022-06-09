From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen car
On June 2, police responded to a call regarding a stolen car. The man told police that he let his friend borrow his car on May 27, and that he would let him use it for a couple of days before the friend had to return it. The man said that his friend agreed to bring it back after a couple of a days; however, a week went by and the friend still hadn’t returned the car. The man said that every time he tries to contact the friend about the car, he keeps saying he’ll bring it back but has yet to do so. The man informed police that the friend is homeless and works at a Burger King in North Little Rock.
House flooding
On Friday, police responded to a call regarding a criminal mischief report at a woman’s mobile home. The woman told police that she was away from her home for two weeks on vacation and when she returned on June 1, she saw that the bottom paneling on her trailer was pulled away. The water pipe under the woman’s trailer was also busted and leaking. The woman said that she spoke to her landlord, and he said he was not responsible for any of it. She said that her landlord turned off the water to prevent any more flooding to her trailer.
