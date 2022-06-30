From Conway Police Department reports
Thief took card, left cash
Police took a vehicle break-in report on June 23. A woman told officers her Chevy Equinox was broken into sometime between 7 p.m. the previous evening and 8 a.m. that day.
“[The woman] told me that she found her wallet in the yard next to her house,” an officer wrote in the report. “She said the cash was still in her wallet along with all of her other cards except for her driver’s license and her Visa credit card.”
The woman said her vehicle was unlocked and there was no damage to it from the break in. Nothing else was missing, and she cancelled her credit card, according to the report.
Not a loan
Police took a theft by deception report on June 22. A woman told officers that she was contacted through text message inquiring about whether she needed a loan of $850. She said she replied that “she was interested,” to the number 209-487-0075, according to the report. The texter said his name was John Wilson, the report added. Wilson reportedly told her he would deposit $850 into her account and she was to send him an $850 Walmart money card, which she did. She told officers that after she sent the money card, her bank informed her the initial deposit was fraudulent.
