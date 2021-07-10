From Conway Police Department reports
Rambling man
On July 7, police were dispatched to Lamey Chiropractic Clinic on Harkrider Street in reference to a check on the welfare call.
Dispatch advised there was a man in the lobby who was “acting erratic,” according to the report.
When an officer arrived, the man asked if he could speak to the officer “off the record,” the report stated.
The officer said they could speak outside. In the report, the officer noted the man was “very fidgety, speaking quickly and slurring his words.”
“He kept bouncing from one foot to the other and shining his arms by his hips,” the officer wrote. “[He] advised that he had just gotten out of the hospital and then immediately stated that someone is in his room at his residence having sex. He asked if I thought it was disrespectful.”
The officer noted the man’s pupils were dilated and he was “rambling on about nonsensical things” which “led me to believe he was under the influence of narcotics.”
A second officer arrived who had previous dealings with the man but said he “has not acted like this” in other encounters, the report noted.
“Due to his inability to stand still, dilated eyes, nonsensical speaking and slurred speech, and out of concern for his welfare, I placed him under arrest for public intoxication,” an officer wrote.
Bad breakup
On July 8, officers responded to the 400 block of Whitney Wood for a harassment report.
A man told police that he and his girlfriend of three years had recently broken up and she “did not take the breakup well and has been randomly showing up at his house,” according to the report.
“She will beat on his door for approximately 30 minutes at a time and leave notes on his truck in the driveway,” the report stated.
Officers advised the man of the warrants process and said that if the ex-girlfriend returned, contact the police so they can issue a criminal trespass from the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.