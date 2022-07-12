From Conway Police Department reports
Debit card stolen
On Thursday, police responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a woman’s debit card being stolen. The woman told police that on June 28, she came to Conway to visit some family and went to J.J. Beauty Supply to buy some items. A short time after she left, she noticed that her debit card was missing. She said that she looked at her account two days later and noticed that her balance was in the negative by $5,000. She called her bank and they told her that the charges would have to be disputed due to the fact that the pin code for her debit card was used during the purchase.
Stolen phone
Also on Thursday, police responded to a call from a man reporting that his phone was stolen. The man told police that on June 29, he took his iPhone 11 to A1 Cellular to get it repaired. The store told him that they would call him when it was finished, but they never did. The man attempted to contact the store but he said that they just “kept giving me the run around,” the report stated. He said that the last time he called them, they told him that they did not have his phone anymore. Police then spoke to an employee at the store who said that they did not have the man’s name in their system and did not have any phones that matched the description of the man’s phone. They told police that the manager would contact them at a later date about the issue.
