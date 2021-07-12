From Conway Police Department reports
Ex-employee steals food
On July 8, police responded to a theft of services report at Logan’s Roadhouse on Elsinger Boulevard.
The manager said that a former employee ate and left without paying.
According to the manager, the former employee “came into the restaurant and ordered food and a drink totaling $18.27,” the report stated. “[He] ate and then walked outside the front door to smoke.”
The manager went outside to chat with him and told him he could pay for his bill there.
The former employee replied “that he was going back inside and would pay at the table,” the report stated.
The manager went back in, and a short time later was told the former employee had left on a bicycle without paying.
The manager said he believes the man now works at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Stolen cashier’s check reported
On July 10, police took a theft report over the phone.
The caller said that her cousin had recently attempted to send her a $2,000 cashier’s check from Pennsylvania through FedEx.
The delivery required a signature from the receiver.
The cousin received a confirmation that the check was delivered to her apartment complex on Emery Circle on July 1 at 1:27 p.m. and was signed for.
The woman told her cousin “she had never received the check, despite its status as delivered,” according to the report.
She told officers she “is certain that the check was delivered to her apartment complex but not her apartment and that a third party fraudulently signed for it,” the report stated.
She didn’t have a check number for the cashier’s check.
