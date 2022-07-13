From Conway Police Department reports
Blocked
On Thursday, police responded to a call in reference to a report of fraud. The caller told police that scammers who called him this morning asking for more money hacked his computer and locked it. The computer screen was black with an orange “BLOCKED” on it. He said that he received an email that said he was charged $1,200 for a subscription from “Norton.” He then called the company and let the person he spoke to on the phone have access to this computer to help with the issue. The person on the phone deposited $12,000 into his bank account and told him to buy Target gift cards with the money. The man did this but then was asked to buy more gift cards and when he refused, the person on the phone threatened him that he would freeze his social security, bank account and all personal identification if he didn’t. This is when his computer went black. He wasn’t even able to power off his computer, according to the report.
