From Conway Police Department reports
Dog quarantined after biting woman
On July 12, police responded to the 2100 block of Maplewood Road in reference to a dog bite.
The caller told responding officers that she was “taking the trash to the curb when the neighbor’s dog had charged and bit her leg,” the report stated.
She showed officers her pants that were torn and a bandage on her ankle
“She moved the bandage and I could see a fresh and very deep laceration,” an officer wrote in the report.
She said it was the third time the same dog had bitten her, and “the last one [before today] was few weeks ago.”
Officers noted the dog was in the yard next door and “constantly barking at us.”
“The dog was a pit bull type dog, had a broken cable attached to its collar, and had recently had a litter,” officers wrote. “When I exited my vehicle, it did charge toward me but backed off when I yelled at it.”
Animal Welfare was notified. As the officers waited for Animal Welfare to arrive, they saw a woman walking a dog headed toward their location “so I drove to her to warn her,” one officer wrote.
“While driving back I observed [the other officer] attempt to walk the trash to the curb for the woman. The dog immediately charged the officer, getting within a few feet of him. He deployed his OC Spray on the dog and it retreated.”
A few minutes after that, the neighbor exited his residence and grabbed the dog. Officers called out to him but he “dragged the dog back inside without responding,” the report stated.
When Animal Welfare arrived, they knocked on his door and informed him they needed to seize the dog for quarantine.
“He went inside for a few minutes then exited without the dog,” the report stated. “I went to speak with him and he became angry about the situation. He asked me when she was bit by the dog and before I could answer, he talked over me and said ‘about 10 days ago?’ This showed me he was aware of the dog’s previous bites and aggressive tendencies.”
The officer informed him this was a new bit and “he went inside and retrieved the animal.”
Officers advised the woman to get the wound evaluated at a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.