From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen purse
On July 7, police responded to a call around 1 p.m. in reference to stolen items.
Police spoke to a woman who said that her purse was stolen, which contained medications she needed. She told police that she left her purse in the grass by Holiday Inn and when she returned a few hours later to get it, it was gone.
