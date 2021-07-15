From Conway Police Department reports
IHOP out without paying
On July 13, police responded to IHOP on Old Morrilton Highway for a theft of services call.
Officers spoke with the manager who said “a white male and white female had ordered food and had eaten at the restaurant,” according to the report.
After their meal, “the male exited the store and pulled a silver Mustang bearing the Arkansas plate 397YKE to the front of the building,” the report stated. “The female then provided two different debit cards, but both were declined.”
The woman said she would retrieve money from the car to pay for the bill but instead got in the vehicle and the couple fled.
Stolen wrecker recovered
On July 13, police responded to Jim Smith Wrecker on East Oak Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
The manager said a 25-ton wrecker was stolen from their lot about 4:25 a.m. She provided officers with all the necessary vehicle information to enter into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC). Soon after officers sent the ACIC entry, they received a call saying they had found the wrecker at a fireworks stand just off Pickles Gap Road, according to the report.
The manager requested an officer come search the vehicle for weapons or contraband.
“There were no items missing and no damage to the vehicle noted,” the report stated. “[the manager] advised that the last person who drove the truck left it unlocked with the keys in it, so there was no forced entry to the vehicle.”
During the search, an officer found a black leather women’s coat. The manager said “the coat was the only thing that did not belong in the vehicle, but everything else looked to be in order,” the report stated.
Officers then deleted the vehicle from ACIC and placed the coat into evidence.
