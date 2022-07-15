From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen trailer
On Tuesday, police responded to a call about a stolen trailer at Moix Equipment on Collier Drive. Police spoke to the manager who said that he was leaving work the previous day when he first noticed the vehicle, a 6x10 trailer, missing. He called his supervisor who advised him to call the police and make a report that day.
Stolen handgun
Also on Tuesday, police responded to a call in reference to a theft of property. The caller told police that on Saturday, she hosted a party at her house and at some point during the party, someone took her keys and opened a safe in her bedroom that contained a handgun. She told police that she couldn’t think of anyone that would’ve stolen it, but would ask if anyone saw anything.
