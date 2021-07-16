From Conway Police Department reports
Internet scam
On July 14, police responded to the Centennial Bank on Chestnut Street in reference to someone attempting to cash a fraudulent cashier’s check.
Officers spoke with the woman who was attempting to cash the check and “her close personal friend” who was with her.
The woman said she received the cashier’s check in the mail after signing up for a Budweiser wrap promotion on the internet.
“The company was going to pay her to wrap her vehicle and advertise Budweiser,” the report stated. “She said she rwceived the check several months ago, but had not cashed it yet because she’s been in the hospital with cancer.”
The senior vice president of the bank showed officers the cashier’s check, which was dated Nov. 4, 2020, for $2,850. She told officers she was aware of an internet scam involving cashier’s checks.
“She advised they cash the checks, which up being canceled and they are out the money given,” the report stated. “[She] said they did not have the cashier’s check in their system. She said she would keep the check and destroy it per bank policy.”
She provided officers with a front and back copy of the check.
The woman who received the check in the mail said she hadn’t spent any money on the scam.
