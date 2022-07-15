From Conway Police Department reports
Separate shoplifters stopped
Officers responded to three separate attempted shoplifting calls July 12 at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive.
Police spoke with the same asset protection officer who stopped the people before they could leave with the stolen items in each report.
In one, a black man reportedly tried to take a phone charger and “some car air freshener” that totaled $44.73 without paying. Officers noted in the report that the man admitted to taking the items out of the store without paying for them.
In another, a white man “had been stopped leaving the store without paying for a pack of toothbrushes and a tube of eye makeup,” the report stated. It doesn’t specify the total of the items. Officers again noted the man admitted to leaving without paying for the items.
In the third report, a white woman was “stopped leaving the store without paying for several items … [including] makeup blog with other self-care items,” the report stated. The items totaled $167.42. Police noted the woman also admitted to taking the items without paying for them.
All three suspects were arrested, according to the reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.