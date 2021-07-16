From Conway Police Department reports
Separate shoplifting reports
On July 14, police responded to two separate shoplifting calls at stores on Elsinger Boulevard.
Officers met with the loss prevention officer at Belk department store.
He said that around noon the day before, a white man walked out of the store with 10 Columbia jackets and a pair of shoes without paying.
“An associate … saw the white male get out of a purplish Chevy Malibu,” the report stated. “The driver of the car was a former employee.”
Around 6:30 p.m. July 14, officers were dispatched to Best Buy electronics store where they met with the loss prevention officer for that store.
He said that a white man “entered the store and selected a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop and walked out of the store [without paying],” the report stated.
“As the male was walking toward the exit, he told staff at the door that he was taking the laptop,” the report stated.
The man then got into a tan/brown Ford Focus and backed out of the parking lot, heading south on Elsinger Boulevard toward the roundabout.
