From Conway Police Department reports
Play money
On July 11, police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. at Sonic in reference to a customer using fraudulent money. The shift manager told police that an employee took a single $100 bill from a customer around 10 p.m. that night and noticed that “PLAY MONEY” was written where the serial number should be. The employee said that the customer noticed him examining the money and quickly drove off. The customer did not take the food. The customer was described as an older man driving an older silver four-door car.
Army combat helmet
On July 12, police responded to a call around 10:20 a.m. in reference to a breaking or entering report. Police spoke to the caller who said that someone took two items out of his car sometime between the late hours of July 10 and the early morning of July 11. The caller said that his car was parked outside of his apartment complex at the time. The two items stolen were an Army combat helmet and a pair of sunglasses. There was no noticeable damage done to his car, only his middle console was opened, according to the report.
