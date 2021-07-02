From Conway Police Department reports
Enclosed trailer damaged
On June 22, police took an information report about damage to an enclosed trailer on South Center Street.
A man who is from Alaska and was visiting his mother said he believes her neighbor did some damage to his enclosed trailer.
“He did not have proof that the neighbor did the damage, but the damage did occur after they had a verbal altercation,” the report stated.
The man said he was about to head back to Alaska and didn’t wish to press any charges; he just wanted the damage noted in a report.
Officers noted looking at the enclosed trailer and seeing “several small dents along the side.”
Lawn equipment taken from job site
On June 22, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller, B&A Property Maintenance regional manager, said some lawn equipment had been stolen at a work site.
He said a crew was working at 1000 SWN Drive when the theft occurred.
“Workers saw a brown or rust colored, older model van driving around before the theft happened,” the report stated.
A Redmax leaf blower and Redmax weed eater were stolen shortly after 10 a.m. “after workers set them down,” according to the report.
The leaf blower was valued at $600 and the weed eater was valued at $300. The manager didn’t have serial numbers for the items.
