From Conway Police Department reports
Wallet snatched
On June 24, officers took a report regarding a stolen wallet. A woman told police her wallet was stolen from purse but she was unsure when. She said she received a notification on her phone that $1,800 was charged to her card at Sam’s Club at 7:40 p.m. the previous day. The woman said she “believed her wallet to be taken out of her purse at TJ Maxx, but was unsure,” the report stated.
She was provided a report number.
Firearm returned
On June 26, officers took a found property report at Candlewood Suites on Sanders Street. The front desk clerk told police a gun — a Springfield Hellcat 9 mm — had been found in a room. An officer “cleared” the weapon and got contact information for the guest who had been staying in the room where the gun was found. Officers checked and the gun was not reported stolen. They also ran the guest’s name through the system and found “he did not show to have any firearms exclusions,” the report stated.
Officers then made contact with the man and returned the gun to him.
