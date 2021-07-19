From Conway Police Department reports
Fraudulent loan
On July 16, police took a financial identity fraud report over the phone.
The caller said that someone used her social security number and banking information to obtain a loan for $1,003.26.
“The individual then turned around and paid the loan off using [her] account,” the report stated.
She said the bank didn’t provide her with many details as to who opened the account but told her they were possibly located in Nevada.
She said she hasn’t canceled her bank account because there are pending charges but will close it once they pass. She said the bank locked the account for any new transactions.
Officers referred the woman to the social security administration and the attorney general’s office.
License plate stolen
On July 16, police took a report of a stolen license plate by phone.
The caller said that “someone stole the license plate off of her vehicle that has been parked at McKinney Tire for eight months,” the report stated.
She said she received a letter with a ticket from Oklahoma stating she ran a toll in the vehicle.
“Her vehicle is currently disabled due to a malfunction and is not able to move,” the report stated.
She called McKinney Tire and they confirmed the tag was no longer on the vehicle.
The tag, 330YGZ, was on a 2005 white Toyota Camry.
Police entered the license plate into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) as stolen.
