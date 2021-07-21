From Conway Police Department reports
Kayak taken from dock
On July 19, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that on July 17, someone stole his kayak from his dock along Beaverfork Place, according to the report.
He said the kayak “is a Perception Swifty 9.5 and it is blue and black,” the report stated.
He was provided with a report number.
Leaf blower stolen from trailer
On July 19, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that on July 16, he and his crew stopped at the Valero on Oak Street.
“After they left to go to a new job they realized their leaf blower was missing from the trailer,” the report stated.
The man said they retraced their steps “to see if they left it on any other job site, and nothing was able to be found,” the report stated.
He believes the leaf blower was taken from the trailer between 9:30-10 a.m.
He did not provide a serial number so officers were unable to enter the leaf blower into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen.
