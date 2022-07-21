From Conway Police Department reports
Stray bullet
On July 6, police responded to a criminal mischief call at Spencer’s Gifts. Police spoke to an employee who said that someone shot her front window overnight. She said that the manager didn’t see the damage until returning from lunch that day and found the bullet still lodged between the two pieces of glass for the window. The employee said that Best Buy may have video of the incident, but police spoke to Best Buy and they did not. The employee told police that she would call them back once the glass company retrieves the bullet from inside the window.
Threat
Also on July 6, police responded to a call around 10:14 a.m. in reference to a threat. Police spoke to a woman who said that another woman threatened to beat her up that day and the previous day over the phone. The woman said that she knows the other woman through her child’s father. Police attempted to contact the other woman but were unable to.
