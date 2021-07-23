From Conway Police Department reports
Residential burglary
On July 20, police responded to the 1520 block of Davis Street for a burglary.
Dispatched advised the homeowner had already cleared the residence.
When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that he had gotten home from work and noticed his back window was busted out.
“He did not think at the time that anything had been taken,” according to the report. “He was unsure of when they could have gained access, due to him leaving for work at 5 that morning. The suspect gained access through the back window.”
The screen had been pried off and left on the ground below, officers noted.
“There were marks on the window from where it had been pried open,” the report stated.
Officers took photos of the damage to the window.
“Out in the front yard was a bunch of change from a jar that [the homeowner] had been saving up,” the report stated. “Most of the change was left in the front yard, and gathered by [the homeowner].”
After police left the scene, the homeowner called and said there was blood left in the sink from the suspect. Officers returned to the residence and collected the blood for evidence. It was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to be tested.
Vehicle break-in
On July 20, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that someone broke into her vehicle.
“She said she got home late from the hospital and accidentally left her vehicle unlocked,” according to the report.
The caller said she kept a pistol in a holster between the seats and that the pistol, along with a magazine kept in the console, were taken. She said the magazine was full.
The woman said her husband’s vehicle was left unlocked and had been rummaged through but nothing of value was taken.
The woman provided officers with the serial number and the gun was entered into the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) system as stolen.
