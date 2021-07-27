From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle break-in
On July 20, police took a breaking or entering report over the phone.
The caller said that her vehicle had been broken into the night before. She said she had left the doors unlocked by accident.
She said they entered the vehicle sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
“This morning when she got in her vehicle, she noticed everything in disarray,” the report stated. “After searching through her vehicle to see if anything was taken, she noticed an old wallet missing from the middle console.”
She believes the wallet contained her social security card and her son’s military Common Access Card (CAC). She said there was no damage to her vehicle.
May lying in street
On July 20, police responded to a check on the welfare for a man lying in the road between College and Western avenues.
Officers noted they recognized the man from previous incidents of him lying in the road at this intersection.
“Both times he was told to get out of the road and warned that he would be arrested for disorderly conduct,” an officer wrote in the report.
On this occasion, the man “was sitting in the road with his belongings laying all around him,” according to the report.
He was placed in handcuffs for disorderly conduct; however, when officers contacted Unit 2, they advised they wouldn’t accept him on a disorderly conduct charge.
He was cited and released. An officer took him to Walmart so he could buy some shoes.
