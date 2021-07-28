From Conway Police Department reports
Cash taken, wallet returned
On July 21, police took a theft of property report over the phone.
The caller said that around 7:30 the night before, he was fishing at Beaverfork Lake. Before exiting the park at 9:45 p.m. he unloaded his boat from the water near the park’s docks.
He said he believes he dropped his wallet while paying for the security arm to raise so he could exit with his boat.
“Upon realizing that he had lost his wallet this morning, he visited the park and spoke with a ground employee,” the report stated.
The employee told him that a man had turned the wallet in earlier and gave it back to him.
The man looked inside and discovered $743 in cash missing.
“He is positive the money was present the night before,” the report stated.
Dropped wallet taken
On July 21, police responded to a theft of property report at 3900 Dave Ward Drive.
A man told officers that sometime between 10 a.m. and noon, he lost his wallet in Walmart and someone took it.
He said it was a black wallet containing his driver’s license, CCL, Geico insurance cards, debit card, social security card and $20 in cash.
He said he canceled his debit card.
The man said “Walmart required a report to view camera footage,” according to the report.
He was provided with a report number.
