From Conway Police Department reports
Vehicle egged
On July 22, police took a vandalism report over the phone.
The man said that around 10 p.m. July 17, he parked his white 2016 Chevrolet Camaro in front of an apartment complex on Robins Street. When he returned to the vehicle the next day around noon, he discovered that someone had thrown several eggs at it, according to the report.
“[He] claims that the eggs caused the rubber seal around the gas tank and battery to deteriorate and that water leaked through the ridges as a result,” an officer wrote in the report. “This evidently caused damage to the tank and the battery and caused them to ‘burn out.’”
He was given a report number.
‘General’ theft
On July 22, police were dispatched to a theft of property call at Dollar General on East Oak Street.
Officers spoke with the manager who said a white man “took several items from their store at approximately [8:18 p.m.],” according to the report.
The man was checking out at a register with the store clerk.
“When the items were scanned he placed a card in the card reader but took the card out before it could be confirmed,” the report stated. “The male then took the items in the bag and ran out of the store.”
The manager said the outside camera was unable to pick up footage of the direction of travel or any possible vehicle information.
