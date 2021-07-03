From Conway Police Department reports
Neighbor acting ‘fishy’
On June 22, police took a harassment report over the phone.
The caller said that she was being harassed by her neighbor and it has been going on for a long time.
“This morning she saw a rotten catfish right outside her back door,” the report stated. “She stated that she has had a terrible smell every time she opened her back door for weeks. She believes that the fish was on the roof of her back porch and the rain made it slide down to the backyard.”
She said she believes her neighbor “threw them up there to harass her,” according to the report.
“She called Code Enforcement and they came to look at it and she said there were fishing poles leaned up against [her neighbor’s] house,” the report stated.
She said her plants in the backyard were pulled up weeks ago and believes the neighbor did this as well because “he is always doing things to harass her and other neighbors,” the report stated.
She added that the neighbor smokes weed all day and the smell comes through to her residence.
She said she has tried to get the landlord involved with no luck and she doesn’t know what else to do.
Bag taken from car at Sam’s
On June 24, police took a report of a breaking or entering over the phone.
The caller said his vehicle was gone through while he was inside Sam’s Club.
He said he was “unsure how anyone got into his black 2009 Chevy Malibu but when he returned to his car he found the driver side door was unlocked while the other three were still locked,” the report stated.
A brown handbag containing two wallets were taken. He described the first wallet as black and the other one as a tan leather wallet that has his name engraved on the side.
Inside the wallets were a credit card, driver’s license, hunting license, VA card and medical cards.
