From Conway Police Department reports
Porch pirate
On July 26, police took a theft report over the phone.
The caller said that her Amazon package was stolen from the 1460 block of Factory Street. She said that her neighbor had taken her package.
“She said that [the neighbor] admitted it and provide the package back to her after [the neighbor’s] parents asked for it,” the report stated.
The package contained about $32 worth of children’s clothes.
The caller was provided with a report number.
Vehicle keyed at work
On July 26, officers responded to Outback Steakhouse on East Oak Street in reference to a criminal mischief report.
A woman told officers that her vehicle had been keyed.
She said “she did not notice the damage to her vehicle prior to going to work so she believed it happened between [10:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.] while she was at work at Outback,” according to the report.
She said she didn’t know who would want to cause damage to her vehicle.
“I observed a total of 6 scratches on the hood of her Toyota Corolla,” an officer wrote in the report. “There were no other damages observed to her vehicle.”
She was given a report number.
