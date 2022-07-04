From Conway Police Department reports
Litterbug
On June 24, an officer was flagged down on Harkrider Street by a man who said while he was driving his motorcycle down Favre Lane, someone driving a blue Subaru Forester threw out some trash.
"The trash that was thrown out by the person driving the Subaru hit [the man] as he was driving his motorcycle," the report stated, adding "it almost caused him to wreck."
The man wanted an information report filed.
Costume jewelry heist
On June 25, police responded to College View apartments for a theft of property report.
A woman said that while she was sleeping in the living room, her daughter entered her apartment and stole her jewelry.
"[She] said she doesn't know how her daughter did it but that she was sure she was missing approximately $5,100 worth of costume jewelry and that it was her daughter," the report stated.
