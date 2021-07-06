From Conway Police Department reports
Damage, theft at local motel
On June 27, police responded to a criminal mischief and theft of property at Motel 6 on Museum Road.
A woman had rented three rooms on June 25 — rooms 316, 322 and 325.
“[She] had minors with her and was a part of the baseball/softball tournament,” the report stated.
They checked out around 8:15 a.m. June 27.
“The housekeeper went and cleaned the room and noticed two holes in the wall in room 316,” the report stated. “One hole was about a foot in diameter and the other is about 2 inches. A fleece blanket was missing out of room 322.”
The motel owner was given a report number and advised of the warrants process.
Man impersonates doctor, calls in prescriptions
On June 25, police responded to a forgery at the pharmacy in Harp’s grocery store.
The pharmacist said someone had called in fake prescriptions.
“The caller pretended to be Dr. Manish Joshi from UAMS,” the report stated. “He called in a prescription for an inhaler, amoxicillin and promethazine with codeine.”
The “doctor” supplied the patient’s name and date of birth. The phone number for the patient was disconnected.
“The ‘doctor’ also gave a working number for himself,” the report stated.
The pharmacist contacted UAMS and talked to the real Dr. Manish Joshi who said “they have been going around the state calling in prescriptions,” the report stated.
The pharmacist said nobody had come to pick up the prescriptions yet so officers waited behind the back of the store for an hour but nobody arrived to get the prescriptions. Officers advised the pharmacist to call them if anyone showed up to pick up the prescriptions.
