From Conway Police Department reports
Disgruntled
On June 24, police received a call from a business owner reporting that a former employee had stolen money from the business and has illegally been posting on the business’s social media pages.
The business owner told police that after the employee quit back in December, she wrote a $308.36 check to herself without the permission from the business owner.
Since then, the former employee changed the password on the business’s Facebook page and has been posting things on it.
She has marked the business as “permanently closed” and made posts such as posting a picture of a zero with the caption “this is our goal for the business.”
The former employee has also allegedly messaged clients of the business informing them that the business won’t make it without her.
The business owner told police that she didn’t want to press charges, just that she wanted the former employee to stop.
Indeed fraud
Also on June 24, woman told police that she was being scammed by a company on Indeed. The woman told police that while job searching on the Indeed website, she received an offer from “GenesisCare Company.”
She then downloaded the Telegram app to conduct an interview with the company. According to the police report, the first couple of messages in the interview were “somewhat convincing,” but then the employer started telling her that she needed to buy multiple gift cards to order supplies for the job.
The employer sent the woman a check for nearly $7,000. After purchasing a few gift cards, the woman’s bank informed her that the check was fraudulent, and that’s when she called the police.
