From Conway Police Department reports
Man’s identity stolen while he was incarcerated
Police took a phone report regarding fraudulent activity on his debit card.
The caller advised he had been incarcerated for 90 days. His vehicle was parked at the Probation and Parole office in North Little Rock, so he contacted his friend, who is also the property manager for the residence he rents, to go get his vehicle. His wallet, which contained his card, was in the vehicle.
When he was released, the same friend picked him up from the bus station and gave him his wallet with the debit card still in it. However, he since noticed there was fraudulent activity on his account – one in Conway at the Skyline Walmart for $951 on April 21 and others in North Little Rock. The report didn’t give any further details on the North Little Rock charges.
The caller told police his friend knows his debit card PIN because he would get money out of the account to put “on his books at the jail,” the report stated.
He said his friend hasn’t answered when he tried to call after he got home.
