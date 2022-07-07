From Conway Police Department reports
Going into business
On June 24, police responded to a call about property damage at a business. The caller told police that sometime between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., an unknown individual ran into the brick pillar outside of the business. The police report states that the pillar looked as if a “very large truck” backed into it. None of the businesses in the area had any exterior cameras to catch who could’ve done it. Conway Fire Department looked at the damage and determined that it was still safe for people to go inside.
Golf club
Also on June 24, police responded to a call from a woman reporting that a man has been criminally trespassing on her property. The woman told police that the man “has it out for her.” She said that a resident told her that the man broke a window in a lot she recently purchased with a golf club sometime during the early morning. The woman said that there was another incident the day before where the man attempted to set her office on fire and damage her car. Police patrolled the area in an attempt to find the man, but they were unsuccessful.
