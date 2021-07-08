From Conway Police Department reports
Scooter stolen
On July 2, police responded to 10 Box in reference to a stolen scooter.
Dispatch advised officers the caller said that he had GPS tracker on the scooter, which was stolen from 10 Box in Russellville, and had tracked it to the 10 Box in Conway.
The caller said the scooter could fit in the the bed of a truck, and that he can set off an alarm on the scooter.
Officers arrived at 10 Box and had the owner set off the scooter alarm.
“After a couple minutes of searching, we located the scooter in the bed of a brown 2016 Chevy Silverado,” an officer wrote in the report.
Officers split up, with two going to the east side of the building and the other waiting in the parking lot.
“After a couple minutes waiting, a black male … walked up to the truck. The three of us approached the truck as he opened the door and started putting meat inside of it,” an officer wrote in the report.
He was arrested for theft by receiving.
Lumber lifted?
On July 3, officers took a shoplifting report over the phone.
A Ridout Lumber staff member said that around 9 a.m. a white man paid for three pieces of lumber but took three extra pieces of wood without paying for them, according to the report.
The wood was three 2X6 16-foot pieces of treated lumber that cost $44.97.
The employee said the man loaded the lumber himself “and before employees could check his lumber, he sped off in a dark colored pick up with an unknown LPN (license plate number) and a trailer attached.”
The employee gave police a name, phone number and address for the suspect. Officers made contact with the man who said “he was at Ridout Lumber this morning and he paid for his three pieces of wood and didn’t know that he needed to get his trailer checked,” the report stated. “[He] stated that he only took three pieces of wood and believes the employees were confused because he already had wood in his trailer.”
