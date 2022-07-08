From Conway Police Department reports
Lost AirPods
On June 24, police responded to a call from a man reporting lost property. The man told police that his AirPods Pro fell out of his pocket while he was at the Conway High School baseball field sometime around 8:30 p.m. the night prior. He told police that the tracker on his phone said that his AirPods were somewhere in Greenbrier around 8 a.m. that day. He said that he does not know who could’ve taken them.
Pole damage
Also on June 24, police responded to a call in reference to property damage. The caller told police that an 18-wheeler cut through a parking lot and broke a power pole, leaving wires laying all around the parking lot. When police arrived, they spoke to the caller who said that Conway Corp got a call due to power outages and that’s when they found the pole. The caller said that he thought it would cost about $2,500 to replace the pole.
