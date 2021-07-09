From Conway Police Department reports
Knife left in vehicle
On July 5, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bellwood Drive in reference to a breaking or entering report.
A woman told officers that “sometime over the weekend someone entered her 2012 Nissan Juke,” according to the report.
She said the suspect didn’t take anything but “left a brown knife in a black holster in the driver seat,” the report stated, adding she was “very certain the vehicle was locked.”
Officers noted they didn’t see any signs of forced entry on the vehicle.
Police photographed the knife and collected it into evidence.
Fireworks destroy mailbox
On July 5, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pinefield Drive.
“When I arrived I noticed the mailbox had a big crack and there were pieces of brick laying on the ground,” an officer wrote in the report.
The homeowner said he was inside the home and heard a loud bang outside.
“He then noticed that there was extensive damage done to the mailbox,” the report stated. “It looked like the suspect used fireworks.”
The homeowner said he estimated it would cost $500 to repair the mailbox.
