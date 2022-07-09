From Conway Police Department reports
Unpaid food
On June 30, police responded to a call about unpaid items at the Hilton Garden Inn. A worker at the hotel told police that two guests were staying in a room at the hotel and just recently checked out. The worker told police that the couple in the room ordered room service from the kitchen and used a card on file to pay for the food. He said that after the couple checked out, he attempted to charge the card, but it was invalid. The couple’s bill was $166.40, which included the food they purchased and their internet use.
Stalking ex
Also on June 30, police responded to a call in reference to an incident of stalking. The caller told police that he and his girlfriend were being stalked by his girlfriend’s ex-husband. The caller said that the ex-husband has told him that he knows where he lives, works, what he drives and the fact that that he recently bought an RV. The caller said that around 10:30 p.m. the previous night, after he left his girlfriend’s house, the ex-husband texted his girlfriend a screenshot showing a pin location which was her house. About a half hour later — about the time it takes the caller to drive from his girlfriend’s house in Conway to his RV in North Little Rock – the ex-husband texted her another screenshot of another pinned location, this time at the caller’s RV park. The caller said that he has already told North Little Rock police about the situation and that they told him to contact CPD as well.
